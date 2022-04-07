Local Woman Charged With Animal Cruelty

Written by YGTV Team on 07 April 2022 .

A local woman was charged today with one count of Abandoning Animals, one count of Cruelty to Animals and one count of Common Assault.

Leila EL YETTEFTI, 25, was charged this morning following a call to the police Control Room from concerned members of the public in relation to a domestic incident in progress at a property in the South District on 29 January this year.



The investigation was taken over by detectives from the Domestic Abuse Team, who, following extensive enquiries, charged EL YETTEFTI as above.



EL YETTEFTI will appear in the Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Friday) morning.



