Man Sentenced For Failing To Complete Unpaid Work

Written by YGTV Team on 08 April 2022 .

A local man was given a suspended prison sentence at the Magistrates’ Court yesterday afternoon, after failing to complete his original Community Service sentence.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Crislee Crome, 33, of Sir William Jackson Grove, was originally sentenced to 180 hours of unpaid work in March 2021, after pleading guilty to Obstructing Police.

But after failing to complete his Community Service, he was brought back before the courts and re-sentenced to 8 weeks at HMP Windmill Hill – suspended for 12 months.

His arrest came in the early hours of 23 January last year, when night shift officers spotted Crome driving a car with an MOT that was almost two years out of date.

Officers stopped the vehicle on Waterport Road – but when asked to hand over his keys, Crome refused, turned the engine back on and drove off.

A police chase followed through Varyl Begg Estate, but officers lost sight of Crome on Europort Road.

Officers then arrived at his address in Sir William Jackson Grove, where they saw him on foot, having just parked the car in his parking space.

Crome ran off again ignoring orders to stop, with officers chasing after him on foot. He was then caught and arrested moments later near Mons Calpe Express.

After being handcuffed and searched, he was found to have 2.21g of cocaine on him, with a street value of approximately £132.

Crome pleaded guilty to Obstructing Police, Resisting Police, Leaving a Place of Residence without Lawful Exception and Possession of a Controlled Class A Drug.

His original sentence was 180 hours of unpaid work for Obstructing Police and a £500 fine for Leaving his Place of Residence without Lawful Exception.

