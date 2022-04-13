Man Fined £500 for Jet Ski Offences

Written by YGTV Team on 13 April 2022 .

A local man has been fined £500 after he was caught speeding on his jet ski without insurance or riding qualifications in Gibraltar waters last July.

Shane Hernandez, 32, of Glacis Estate, was sentenced by the Magistrates’ Court last Monday, following two separate incidents.



In the first incident just after 3pm on 16 July last year, Marine Section officers spotted Hernandez riding his jet ski in excess of the 5-knot speed limit in the area of the North Mole.



After activating their blue lights, the officers stopped Hernandez by the old Ferry Terminal building.



He was reported for Speeding and requested to provide an insurance policy and Personal Watercraft Certificate to the officers within 5 days – both of which he failed to do – and was later reported for.



Then on 23 July, just before 4pm, Hernandez was spotted again by the same Marine Section officers, this time in the area of Little Bay with his jet ski.



After being reported for No Insurance and No Personal Watercraft Certificate for a second time, officers seized and impounded his jet ski.



His jet ski was returned a few days later after he bought insurance and somebody qualified to ride the vessel turned up to collect it.



At the Magistrates’ Court, Hernandez pleaded not guilty to the offence of Exceeding 5-Knots Speed Limit, but was found guilty during the trial and sentenced to a £100 fine.



He pleaded guilty to the four other offences, which were two counts of No Insurance (2 x £150 fines) and two counts of Using Personal Water Craft without Royal Yachting Association course (1 x £100 fine & 1 x No Separate Penalty).



