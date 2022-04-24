Man Arrested Following Collision

Written by YGTV Team on 24 April 2022 .

A local man was arrested for a drink driving offence after he lost control of his car on Winston Churchill Avenue last night.

The man, 42, was arrested just after midnight on suspicion of Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit, after police officers attended the scene.



The car had collided into the railings on the footpath close to the exit of Laguna Estate, causing substantial damage to both the vehicle and railings.



A man then approached Response Team officers and after identifying himself as the driver, confirmed he had been drinking alcohol.



He was breathalysed at the roadside and gave a reading of 70ug/100ml. The legal limit is 35ug of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.



He was bailed early this morning and will return to New Mole House at a later date.



If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.



