RGP Respond To Large Number Of Incidents Over Bank Holiday Weekend

Written by YGTV Team on 03 May 2022 .

Response Team officers made a number of arrests for offences including dangerous driving, drugs, sexual assault, actual bodily harm, theft, burglary and several domestic incidents.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

In total – 25 people were processed through custody for a variety of offences. Here is a summary of some of the incidents dealt with since last Thursday.

0700 28 Apr to 0700 29 Apr

At 1110, Response Team officers arrested a local male, 26, on suspicion of Rape, Sexual Assault and False Imprisonment, following an incident at a residential address in the town area during the early hours of Thursday morning. The man was later bailed pending further investigations.

At 2329, whilst dealing with a local man who had been sectioned by the Mental Health Team at St Bernard’s Hospital, a uniformed officer was bitten several times. The officer required hospital treatment following the incident.

0700 29 Apr to 0700 30 Apr

Following a report that a local man was assaulted in Ocean Village on Wednesday 27 April, two local male juveniles, both aged 15, were arrested on suspicion of Actual Bodily Harm.

At 1635, police received a report from a member of the public that there was an unresponsive male near the porta cabins by Western Beach. Ambulance was dispatched and on arrival, paramedics confirmed that the British man, 58, was dead. No foul play was suspected and the coroner was informed. The RGP’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit were also called to the area.

At 2335, following a call to an address in Mid Harbour Estate and a subsequent search of the property, a local man, 33, was arrested on suspicion of Possession of Class A, B and C controlled Drugs. A local woman, 29, also within the property, was arrested on suspicion of Possession of Class A and C Drugs, and Handling Stolen Goods.

At 0220, officers spotted a local male, 19, riding a motorcycle on Devils Tower Road that had been reported stolen 20 minutes earlier. After signaling the rider to stop, he drove away at high speed. During the pursuit, the rider crossed roundabouts on the wrong side of the road and narrowly missed oncoming vehicles. The chase came to an end when the teenager crashed into the pavement by Commonwealth Park on Queensway, before throwing his helmet at the police van and running off. He was arrested later that day on suspicion of Aggravated Vehicle Taking, Dangerous Driving and two counts of Failing to Stop.

During the early hours of Saturday morning, the police Control Room received several calls from members of the public stating that there was excessive music coming from Boyd's nightclub and Rock on the Rock. Police asked the managers of both premises to turn the music down. But after having to return following more complaints, officers reported the managers of both venues for the offence of Causing Noise.

0700 30 Apr to 0700 1 May

At 1930, following a report of a domestic assault last Friday, a local man, 46, was arrested at a residence in Glacis Estate on suspicion of two counts of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm, False Imprisonment and Theft.

At 2025, following a report of a domestic in progress, a local woman, 34, was arrested in the area of Fish Market Road, on suspicion of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm.

0700 1 May to 0700 2 May

At 0750, police received a report from a security guard that three males were acting suspiciously in Harbour Views Car Park. On police arrival at location, the three males, aged 17, 19 and 25 were identified by officers and arrested on suspicion of Interfering with Vehicles.

At 2330, police received a report of theft, after a local woman had parked her motorcycle next to the British War Memorial Steps on Reclamation Road – and on returning, noticed her new helmet had been stolen. On police arrival, a motorcycle passed where she thought the pillion passenger was wearing her helmet. Moments later, the same motorcycle passed again and the victim informed officers that he was wearing her helmet. Officers in the patrol van then gave chase, with the suspects ditching the bike opposite Regal House and making off on foot via Chatham. The suspects were then stopped nearby after ditching the two helmets at Chatham Counterguard. The victim then confirmed that one of the helmets was hers. Two male juveniles both aged 15, were then arrested on suspicion of Taking a Conveyance without Authority, and one of them for Driving Whilst Underage.

At 0016, police received a report of a fight involving three males at a bar in Casemates. On police arrival, one of the men was still at location but the other two had fled the area. Police later located the other two men at addresses on Devils Tower Road. Two of the men needed hospital treatment for injuries. All three, aged 27, 28 and 27, were arrested on suspicion of Affray.

0700 2 May to 0700 3 May

At 2225, police received a report that five persons were attempting to break into a vessel from a pontoon at the rear of Water Gardens. On police arrival, officers spotted the suspects attempting to hide on the vessel and that the entrance door had been forced open. Three females, aged 14, 15 and 17, and two males, aged, 16 and 19, were then arrested on suspicion of Burglary.

An RGP spokesman, said: “Our officers were kept busy dealing with a number of incidents over the Bank Holiday weekend.

“We’d like to thank them for their hard work, commitment and professionalism, which helps to keep Gibraltar a safe place for everyone to live.”





