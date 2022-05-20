Drink Driver Sentenced

Written by YGTV Team on 20 May 2022 .

A man has been disqualified from driving for two years and sentenced to 300 hours of unpaid work after being found guilty of a drink driving offence.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Colin McHard, 52, of Montagu Gardens, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning (Thursday 19 May) for Driving a Motor Vehicle with Alcohol Concentration over Limit.

His arrest came after police were called to a road traffic collision just after 1515 on Monday 19 April last year on Winston Churchill Avenue, close to the south barrier of the runway.

Two motorcycles had collided with both suffering minor damage. One was ridden by McHard, who had minor injuries to his arm and chin as a result of the collision.

Paramedics informed police they suspected him to be under the influence of alcohol.

On speaking to McHard, officers could smell alcohol on his breath. A roadside breath test was conducted, which saw McHard blow 159ug – the legal limit is 35ug of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

He was arrested on suspicion of Driving a Motor Vehicle with Alcohol Concentration over Limit and taken to New Mole House Police Station, where he was handed over to the Custody Team.

Whilst there blood samples were taken, which were subsequently analysed and found to contain alcohol at a concentration of not less than 310 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood. The result exceeds the legal limit for driving of 80mg per 100 ml of blood.

If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.