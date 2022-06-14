Local Teacher Charged With Sexual Offences Against Children Whilst In A Position Of Trust

Written by YGTV Team on 14 June 2022 .

British national Adam ORFILA (35), of Nelsons View, Gibraltar, employed locally as a school teacher, has today appeared in Magistrates Court, charged with one count of “Sexual Activity with a child by a person in a position of trust.”

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The charges follow his arrest in March 2022 by detectives from the RGP Safeguarding Team following a report made to police. ORFILA was immediately suspended from teaching following his arrest. There is one female juvenile victim in this case.





