Man Jailed for Burglary

Written by YGTV Team on 29 June 2022 .

A local man was sentenced to six months in prison by the Magistrates’ Court yesterday after pleading guilty to a burglary.

Angelo Podesta, 42, of Laguna Estate, also pleaded guilty to Assault on Police and Obstructing Police, but received no separate penalty for these offences.



The court heard that at 04:27hrs on Sunday 5 June, Podesta forced entry to the main door of Golden Wings tea bar on Waterport Road.



Once inside, he stole approximately £150 from the till, as well as damaging furniture and a fruit machine.



Podesta was later identified on CCTV and at 17:00 later that same day, officers spotted him on Bayside Road.



He then ran off from officers but was caught and handcuffed on Winston Churchill Avenue following a short chase on foot.



Podesta then spat in the face of an officer, before being taken to New Mole House.



