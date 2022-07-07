RGP Supports Scheme to Combat Online Fraud

Written by YGTV Team on 07 July 2022 .

A new online tool that checks whether a website is legitimate has been launched by one of the RGP’s partner organisations.

Announced this week, it’s hoped ‘Check-a-Website’ will prevent people from falling victim to online scams.



Created by Cifas – the UK’s leading fraud prevention service – and hosted on Get Safe Online – an RGP partner, the launch comes after a number of online frauds were reported to the Royal Gibraltar Police in recent months.



A spokesperson for Get Safe Online, said: “Criminals are increasingly turning to the Internet to target victims, with malicious and spoofed websites becoming increasingly sophisticated. These websites are designed to steal the financial and personal details of users – which are often used to facilitate identity theft.



“Check a website is an easy-to-use online tool which helps determine whether a website is likely to be legitimate or a scam, before you visit it. Users simply type in the address of the website they want to check, and their results will appear within seconds.”



Provided in the UK by Get Safe Online, in conjunction with Cifas, ScamAdviser, Barclays and other partners, it cleverly uses an algorithm to provide a trust score based on more than 40 data sources as well as thousands of reports of malicious websites from law enforcement agencies, regulators and consumer brands every week.



To access ‘Check a Website,’ visit: https://www.getsafeonline.org/checkawebsite