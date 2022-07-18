Spanish Drink Driver Disqualified

Written by YGTV Team on 18 July 2022 .

On Friday a 22 year-old Spanish national was fined £600 and banned from driving for 12 months after being found guilty of Driving while over the Prescribed Limit of Alcohol.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

At about 0350hrs on 22 July 2021, Luis Daniel VALDIVIA GONZALEZA of La Linea drove against the flow of traffic up Willis’s road. He then reversed his car and, in doing so, he collided with a parked vehicle causing over £1000-worth of damage. He then drove off, again against the flow of traffic, down Tank Ramp and parked his car near to Plater Youth Club.

When officers arrived at the location, they saw VALVIDIA GONZALEZ standing next to his car and, when speaking to him, they noted a strong smell of alcohol of his breath and he appeared to be unsteady on his feet. He admitted that he was the owner of the car.

VALVIDIA GONZALEZ agreed to give a sample of breath for a roadside test and he blew 84 ug. As the limit is 35ug, he was arrested on suspicion of Driving/In Charge with Alcohol Concentration over the Limit.

If anyone has concerns about a person drink-driving, they should call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.






