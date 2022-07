RGP Continue To Investigate Cause Of Tunnel Fire

Written by YGTV Team on 29 July 2022 .

The RGP says it continues to investigate the cause of the tunnel fire.



An RGP spokesman said: “We continue to investigate the cause of the fire and to give our full support to GFRS in their firefighting operation. Our Scenes of Crime investigations will be carried out when it is safe to do so.

“We are aware of comments on social media and we are treating them as we would in any other investigation.”