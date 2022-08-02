Drink Driver Sentenced

Written by YGTV Team on 02 August 2022 .

A drink driver who crashed her motorcycle on Line Wall Road has been banned from driving for 14 months and fined £500.

Michelle Reed, 53, of Brympton Estate, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court this morning after pleading guilty to Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit.



Her arrest came just after 5pm on Tuesday 15 February this year, when a member of the public phoned the RGP Control Room to report that a motorcyclist was swerving and looked unsteady whilst driving south on Line Wall Road.



When the motorcycle reached the area behind John Mackintosh Hall, it swerved to the right and hit a wall, with Reed falling into the middle of the road.



On police arrival, Reed admitted to officers that she had been drinking alcohol.



She then blew 100ug on the roadside breath test, the legal limit being 35ug. She was arrested and later charged to appear before the Magistrates’ Court.



A spokesman for the RGP, said: “We’d like to thank the member of the public who called us regarding this incident. We encourage anyone who has concerns about a person driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs to contact us, as you could end up saving a life.”



The RGP can be contacted in confidence on 200 72500 (non-emergencies) or 199 in emergencies.



