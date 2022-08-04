Witness Appeal – Assault On Boy

At about 04:45hrs on Monday 1st August, a 14 year-old boy was assaulted by about six adult men in the area of Referendum House. Prior to the assault, the boy had been chased by the group who were in a grey Audi A1 with black hexagon motifs around the door panels. The men attempted to rob the boy of his belongings before starting an assault in which the boy was kicked, punched and hit with a metal implement.

The boy sustained multiple injuries which required him to be taken by ambulance to St Bernard’s Hospital.

Following police enquiries, Cain PARODY Jnr, 18, was identified as the owner and driver of the car and a participant in the assault. On Wednesday 3 August, he was charged with:

Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm

Dangerous Driving

Violent Disorder

PARODY has been detained at New Mole House until he appears in court.

RGP officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who might have any information which would assist in the investigation.

Anyone with such information is asked to contact the Duty Officer at New Mole House Police Station on 20072500 or via the RGP website on

https://www.police.gi/report-online. This information will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

Further arrests have not been ruled out.





