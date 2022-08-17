Three Juveniles Arrested On Suspicion Of Aggravated Burglary

Written by YGTV Team on 17 August 2022 .

Three male juveniles were arrested on suspicion of Aggravated Burglary after allegedly forcing their way into a man’s residence last night.

Response Team officers attended the victim’s address in the centre of town just before 9pm yesterday.



The man reported to officers that three males had forced their way into his home whilst he was putting his rubbish out.



He was then punched in the face and threatened with a knife, whilst a banking card was stolen.



Shortly afterwards, officers arrested two males aged 13 and 16 nearby, on suspicion of Aggravated Burglary.



A third male, aged 13, was arrested at his home address just before 11pm on suspicion of Aggravated Burglary and Possession of a Class B Drug.



All three remain in police custody whilst the investigation continues.



