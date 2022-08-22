Seizure Of Nitrous Oxide Canisters

Written by YGTV Team on 22 August 2022 .

Acting on information received, on Saturday, Drug Squad detectives intercepted a locally registered car in the area of Grand Parade. After informing the sole occupant, a local male, 23, of their intention to search the vehicle, detectives found and seized a total of 672 canisters of Nitrous Oxide gas.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The man was then arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Prohibited Import.

On being searched, he was also found to be in possession of a piece of cannabis resin which, when weighed, gave an approximate reading of about 10.79 grams. He was further arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug.

At New Mole House Police Station he was interviewed and later bailed.

In this operation, Drug Squad detectives were supported by officers from HM Customs.

The confiscation of these canisters represents the largest local seizure of Nitrous Oxide canisters and it highlights the dangers involved in the abuse of this gas.

An RGP spokesman said, “In the short term, inhalation of the gas can cause delusions, dizziness, drowsiness, hallucinations and lack of coordination, which is a particular danger when driving. Long term effects can include damage to the brain, bone-marrow, heart, lungs and nervous system, to name but a few, and can lead to hypoxia – a condition that occurs when there is insufficient oxygen reaching a person’s brain or vital organs.”



