Three Drink Drivers Banned

Written by YGTV Team on 24 August 2022 .

Three drink drivers have been banned by the Magistrates’ Court over the past few days.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

In the first case, Samuel Robles, 18, of Willis’s Road, was fined £400 and banned from driving for a year, after being found guilty of Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit by the Magistrates’ Court last Friday.

He was arrested just after 2.20am on Saturday 2 October last year, when night shift officers stopped him on his motorcycle in Market Place in relation to another traffic matter.

On speaking to Robles, officers noticed that his speech was slurred. He then blew into a roadside breath test gave a reading of 64ug/100ml – the legal limit being 35ug.

In the second case before the courts on Monday, Clayton Otton, 23, of Calpe Road, was fined £500 and banned from driving for six months, after pleading guilty to Driving with Alcohol Concentration above Limit.

His arrest came just after midnight on Saturday 16 July last month, when a police patrol vehicle spotted Otton riding a Yamaha T-Max at the roundabout by Piccadilly Garden Bar.

On spotting officers, he changed direction and turned back onto Rosia Road to head south.

Police stopped him and after smelling alcohol on his breath, he was asked to blow into a roadside breath test. He then blew 65ug/100ml.

In the third case, heard today at the Magistrates’ Court, Glen Perez, 29, of Laguna Estate, pleaded guilty to Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit and was fined £400 and banned from driving for a year.

Just after 4.25am on Saturday 19 February this year, officers spotted Perez driving a black Mitsubishi at speed as it headed north on Line Wall Road.

Officers activated their blue lights and sirens before catching up with the vehicle and pulling it over by Gib Oil on Winston Churchill Avenue.

After smelling alcohol, officers asked Perez to do a roadside breath test, which he failed after blowing 58ug.

An RGP spokesman, said: “No matter how many times we say it, some people simply fail to understand that alcohol, drugs and driving do not mix.

“At best, you’ll get a driving ban and a fine. And at worst, you could kill someone.

“We don’t say this to be dramatic, we say it out of experience. Our message is simple, don’t get behind the wheel if you’re under the influence.”

If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, you can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.





