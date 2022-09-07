Four Drivers Sentenced in Court

Written by YGTV Team on 07 September 2022 .

Three drink drivers have been banned from driving and one speeding motorcyclist has been fined by the Magistrates’ Court over the past few days.

In the first case before the courts last Thursday, Jaydan Bonavia, 30, of Mid Harbour Estate, was fined £400 and banned from driving for nine months, after pleading guilty to Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit.



He was arrested just after 1am on Saturday 23 July this year, after night shift officers spotted him driving a Toyota Land Cruiser erratically on Winston Churchill Avenue close to the Frontier.



Police stopped the vehicle and noticed his speech was slurred and he smelt of alcoholic drink. He was breathalysed and blew 65ug – the legal limit being 35ug. He was then arrested and taken to New Mole House Police Station.



In the second case before the courts last Monday, Najade Mauro, 25, of Laguna Estate, was fined £300 and banned from driving for six months, after pleading guilty to Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit.



At 2:40am on Saturday 13 August last month, plain-clothes detectives were patrolling the area of Fish Market Road by Ocean Heights in relation to another matter, when they saw Mauro unsteady on her feet.



Moments later, as officers continued their patrols, they spotted Mauro driving a Ford Fiesta in the car park opposite Ocean Heights.



The vehicle was stopped and uniformed police officers arrived with a roadside breathalyser, with Mauro subsequently blowing 67ug. She was then arrested and taken to New Mole House Police Station.



In the third case heard before the courts yesterday, Otmane Ben Omar Aghbalo, 35, of Algeciras, was fined £400 and banned from driving for eight months.



His arrest came just after 1:30am on Sunday 13 March this year, when officers saw him driving a Spanish registered Hyundai Getz at speed in a southerly direction along Queensway.



The vehicle appeared to activate the speed camera and failed to slow down, before passing a marked police car.



Officers gave chase with their beacons switched on and Ben Omar Aghbalo eventually stopped on Rosia Road. On speaking to officers, his eyes were glazed and his breath smelt of alcoholic drink. He then blew 68ug on the breathalyser, which resulted in his arrest.



In the final driving related case before the courts yesterday, Bilal Douah, 19, of Flat Bastion Road, was fined £200 after pleading guilty to Speeding, Careless Driving and Failing to Stop.



At 3pm on Monday 8 August last month, officers were conducting speed checks on traffic travelling north along Europa Road in the area of Woodford Cottages, where the limit is 40kph.



Officers then clocked Douah riding a Yamaha N Max at 76kph. Officers moved to the middle of the road, signalling for him to stop, but he swerved around the officers and drove off.



Police intercepted him outside Gardiners Road and arrested him. He claimed he thought the officer was telling him to slow down.



He received a £200 for speeding and no separate penalties for Careless Driving or Failing to Stop.



An RGP spokesman said: “If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.”