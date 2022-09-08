Meeting With UK Minister For Europe

Written by YGTV Team on 08 September 2022 .

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo together with the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia this afternoon met with the new UK Minister for Europe Leo Docherty MP. The new Foreign Secretary James Cleverly later briefly joined the meeting.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This allowed the Chief Minister the opportunity to update Mr Docherty directly given that he was only appointed yesterday.

Anumber ofissues were discussed in particular the ongoing negotiations for the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union and the continuing work being done by the United Kingdom and Gibraltar together in that respect.

The Chief Minister said: “I was genuinely delighted to meet James Cleverly for our first discussion since his appointment as Foreign Secretary and to meet Leo Docherty,the new Minister for Europe. Their appointment will further reinforce our excellent working relationship. I am looking forward to the work we will do together in coming months and to delivering a safe and positive Treaty between the UK and the EU on our future relationship with the EU.”

Given concerning news relating to the health of Her Majesty the Queen,the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister have cancelled all other engagements and will return to Gibraltar tonight.