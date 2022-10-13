Latest Inspection Of RGP By HM Inspectorate Of Constabulary And Fire & Rescue Services

Written by YGTV Team on 13 October 2022 .

In April 2022, His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) conducted a full inspection of the Royal Gibraltar Police, reviewing in particular shortcomings identified in its reports of 2016 and 2020.

In the Inspectors’ report issued last week, they welcome the major cultural and operational improvements in the Royal Gibraltar Police, and sea-change in the organisation’s style of leadership.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

They highlight in particular the Command Team’s willingness to work more closely with the Gibraltar Police Federation, and the introduction of Leadership Training for all Sergeants and higher ranks. Moreover, the Inspectors welcome the creation of the Victim Support Unit and the Domestic Abuse Team, and the increased focus on protecting the RGP by enhancing its counter corruption capability.

The Inspectors conclude that these changes have significantly improved the effectiveness and efficiency of the force in many areas.

In the report’s main summary, the following is provided:

“We are pleased to report that the RGP has made good progress since 2020. The force’s senior leadership team has prioritised addressing our recommendations and areas for improvement. This is part of its efforts to improve the force’s effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy. It appointed officers to lead work on each of our recommendations. It also set up a new governance procedure. This has allowed it to oversee, progress and implement change more effectively. We recognise that this increased their workload at a time when the pandemic dramatically increased demands on the force.”

Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger said:

“I am pleased that HMICFRS have acknowledged the progress that we are continuing to make. It is gratifying to note that they have made no new

recommendations following their inspection, other than to endorse our requirement for a better IT system. I am grateful to all my officers and support staff who have worked hard to achieve such an excellent result.”

Chairman of the Gibraltar Police Authority, Dr Joey Britto, added his own comments:

"After having gone through this latest Inspection Report, I am extremely happy to now find independent and objective corroboration from His Majesty's Inspectorate that the Royal Gibraltar Police is now in a much better place than it was in 2020: it is now, manifestly, a very different and improved organisation than it was some two years ago. The work that Commissioner Ullger and his team have single-mindedly undertaken to modernise and transform the organisation through active leadership and professional commitment is truly commendable.

“Although the Report identifies some work still pending, I am sure that this is due to structural issues beyond the Commissioner's control. No organisation can ever hope to be perfect and therefore the Gibraltar Police Authority fully expects the Royal Gibraltar Police to continue on the path Commissioner Ullger and his Senior Command have set it, as the learning organisation that it has shown itself to be."

Minister of Justice, the Hon Samantha Sacramento said:

“Throughout my monthly meetings with the Commissioner I have been impressed by all the hard work that has been undertaken by his Command Team and by the officers and civilian staff within the RGP with the aim of raising standards across all aspects of their work. I must also draw attention to the Command Team’s moves to promote diversity in the RGP with the introduction of a Muslim Forum, the Women in Policing Network and an LGBT+ Forum. I also welcome the establishment of a team to focus on Domestic Abuse. These are the hallmarks of a modern, forward-looking police force and I am pleased and proud to see the progress that the RGP is making.”

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo was equally pleased with the report. He said:

“At a time when police forces in UK are frequently criticised, the people of Gibraltar will be pleased to see the progress that the RGP have achieved since 2020. It is significant that this independent Inspectorate has seen fit to list the many improvements made by the RGP whilst finding no areas of their work which give rise to specific concerns. The RGP should be very proud of this outcome. I look forward to working with the RGP on the IT issues that have been identified.

“Richard Ullger and his team have done an excellent job since he became Commissioner and I sincerely congratulate everyone responsible, from Constables to the Commissioner and his Command Team for this outstanding report.”

His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, added:

“I commend the Commissioner, his senior leadership team and all members of the Royal Gibraltar Police, uniformed or otherwise, for all that they have achieved together to resolve the RGP’s organisational shortcomings which were evident only a few years ago. I am immensely proud of what our police men and women do on a

daily basis, protecting the interests of the community they serve, fearlessly, diligently, professionally”.