Drink Driver Pleads Guilty

Written by YGTV Team on 21 October 2022 .

A woman has pleaded guilty to a drink driving offence after causing extensive damage to her car and street furniture in the early hours of this morning.

Ringa Raudsepp, 29, an Estonian national who lives in La Linea, pleaded guilty to Driving in Charge with Alcohol Concentration over Limit at the Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.



She is due to be sentenced on 4 November and has been banned from driving until that date.



Her arrest came just after 2am this morning after she lost control of her Spanish registered Toyota Yaris on Glacis Road, as she drove east past the Strength Factory Gym.



The car mounted the kerb and collided with a lamppost, before dragging it 15 metres. The vehicle then collided with plant plots in front of the gym.



The vehicle and street furniture were extensively damaged.



On police arrival, officers could smell alcoholic drink on Raudsepp. She then blew 96ug on the roadside breath test – the legal limit being 35ug.



She was then arrested and taken to New Mole House, where she blew 71ug/100ml on the evidential breath test machine.



Raudsepp was then charged for court.



