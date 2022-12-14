RGP Launches Campaign To Tackle Card Fraud

Written by YGTV Team on 14 December 2022 .

A new campaign to tackle bankcard fraud has been launched by the RGP’s Economic Crime Unit this week.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Detectives hope to raise awareness of Card Not Present Fraud (CNPF), which has seen a number of retailers targeted in the past two years – with losses totalling over £100,000.

Now ECU detectives are visiting high street shops in the city centre to explain how the scam works.

As part of the campaign, a specially designed poster is also being distributed to businesses, which highlights the suspicious activity associated with CNPF.

Detective Constable Joe Given, of the Economic Crime Unit, said: “Typically, a fraudster will enter a store and attempt to make payment using a fraudulent bankcard.

“In order to conduct the transaction, the fraudster will often take control of the Point of Sale (POS) machine and manually enter the details of the fraudulent bankcard by selecting the ‘Card Not Present' option.

“Once payment is authorised, the fraudsters will leave the store with the goods. On many occasions, the retailer will only discover that the transaction was fraudulent when they receive a Chargeback Letter from the card issuer – informing them that the genuine cardholder did not authorise or participate in the transaction. The disputed amount will be debited from the retailer’s billing account.”

Suspicious Activity that Could Indicate CNPF

The use of multiple cards and declined attempts. Expensive purchases. Taking control of the POS machine. Rushing or distracting the cashier. Constantly using their mobile telephone. Using non-UK issued bankcards.

DC Given added: “These types of fraudsters tend to travel to Gibraltar in order to target local retailers during the course of several days before returning to UK. Our previous investigations have shown that these groups are more likely to target retailers during the Christmas period.

“These fraudsters operate in small groups of individuals (2-3 persons) who stay in local hotels and target local electrical, perfume and jewellery retailers with the purpose of taking these high-value goods back to UK where they are resold on behalf of Organised Crime Groups.

“The message from the ECU is that by working in partnership with local businesses, we will create an environment in which it is increasingly more difficult for fraudsters to operate.”





