Drink Driver Banned And Fined £400

Written by YGTV Team on 14 February 2023 .

A drink driver who ran off from police before being caught has been fined £400 and banned from the roads for a year.

Adrian Turner, 28, of Varyl Begg Estate, pleaded guilty to Driving a Motor Vehicle with Alcohol Concentration over Limit and was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court today.



The court heard that just after 5am on Sunday 1 January this year, officers were patrolling Queensway when Turner exited Ragged Staff Gates on a Honda PCX moped and almost drove into the police vehicle on the other side of the road.



Officers turned their vehicle around, turned their sirens and lights on and followed Turner.



He then drove his moped into and out of Edinburgh Estate, before going the wrong way on Reclamation Road.



Turner then hid behind a vehicle in the coach park and was spotted by officers after a search of the area. He ran off, but was caught after a short foot chase.



Smelling alcohol on Turner, officers conducted a road side breath test, which gave a positive reading of 54ug – the legal limit being 35ug.



He was then arrested and later charged.



If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, you can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.



