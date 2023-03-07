Three Drink Driving Bans

Written by YGTV Team on 07 March 2023 .

Three drivers have been banned from the roads after pleading guilty to drink driving offences in court over the past few days.

In the first case before the Magistrates’ Court last Friday, Stephen Pratts, 41, of Moorish Castle Estate, was fined £400 and banned from driving for nine months.



The court heard that just after 10pm on Saturday 10 September last year, a member of the public contacted the RGP’s Control Room after witnessing Pratts driving a Honda Accord into railings on Smith Dorrien Avenue Bridge.



On police arrival, Pratts was sitting in the driver’s seat of the car, which was substantially damaged. He then blew 69ug on the Road Side Breathalyser (the legal limit is 35ug) and was arrested for a drink driving offence.



In the second case before the Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday 6 March), John Carreras, 60, of Devils Tower Road, was sentenced to 120 hours of unpaid work and was banned from driving for two years.



The court heard that just before 5pm on Saturday 11 February last month, a concerned member of the public approached RGP officers to report that there was a drunk male in the area of Watergardens.



On route to the location, officers spotted Carreras on a motorcycle swerving from left to right as he travelled west on Waterport Road.



Officers activated their blue lights and sirens and managed to stop the vehicle at the entrance to Harbour Views Estate.



Carreras smelt strongly of alcoholic drink and was unsteady on his feet. He then blew 93ug on the Road Side Breathalyser and was arrested for a drink driving offence.



And in the third case, which was heard before the Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday 7 March), Anthony Lowes, 65, of Vineyards, was fined £1,000 and banned from driving for six months.



The court heard that just before midnight on Wednesday 25 January this year,



Lowes drove his car through a red light as he travelled south past GibElec on Rosia Road.



A police van travelling in the opposite direction who witnessed this then turned around to follow Lowes in his Kia Sportage, who was then seen to swerve to the left, before correcting his path outside Bay View Terraces.



The vehicle was stopped and Lowes blew 67ug on the Road Side Breathalyser, before being arrested for a drink drive offence.



An RGP spokesman, said: “Two out of these cases were brought to our attention as a result of reports from concerned members of the public and we are very grateful to them.



“If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, you can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.



“You might just save a life.”