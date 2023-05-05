Two More Drink Drivers Banned

Two more drivers have been banned from Gibraltar’s roads after pleading guilty to drink driving offences in the Magistrates’ Court this week.

In the first case last Tuesday (2 May), Karl Celecia, 29, of Queensway, was fined £400 and banned from driving for nine months, after pleading guilty to Driving in Charge with Alcohol Concentration over Limit.

His arrest came just before 1.30am on Saturday 22 April this year, after RGP officers spotted a vehicle braking heavily before the speed camera on Queensway. On stopping the vehicle to advise Celecia of the speed limit, officers noticed he smelt of alcoholic drink. He then blew 59ug on the road side breath test (the legal limit is 35ug) and was arrested.

And in a separate case heard before the Magistrates’ Court today, Ernest Caetano, 40, of Laguna Estate, was fined £400 and banned from driving for six months, after pleading guilty to a drink driving offence.

At around 5am on Saturday 15 April this year, police officers spotted Caetano riding a motorcycle whilst swerving left and right on Winston Churchill Avenue. Officers activated their blue lights and pulled him over on Waterport Road.

After dismounting his motorcycle, he was unsteady on his feet, slurred his words and smelt of alcoholic drink. He then blew 48ug on the road side breath test and was

arrested.

If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, you can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.