Local Couple Charged With Drugs Offences

Written by YGTV Team on 02 June 2023 .

A local couple have each been charged with Possession with Intent to Supply a Class A drug, Possession of a Class A Drug, Possession of a Class B Drug and Possession of a Class C Drug.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Monica Casey, 44, and Francisco Varo Torres, 43, were arrested on 8 January 2023 after officers had visited their property in the Laguna Estate on a separate matter. During a search of the property, officers seized:

47 wraps of Class A drugs

2 wraps of a Class B Drug

30 tablets of a ‘Prescription Only’ Class C drug

Plus 2 further pieces of Class B drug

The defendants were bailed until 2 June when they were charged with the offences above. They are due to appear in the Magistrates’ Court on Monday 5 June.







