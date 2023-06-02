  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Local Couple Charged With Drugs Offences

A local couple have each been charged with Possession with Intent to Supply a  Class A drug, Possession of a Class A Drug, Possession of a Class B Drug and  Possession of a Class C Drug. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Monica Casey, 44, and Francisco Varo Torres, 43, were arrested on 8 January 2023  after officers had visited their property in the Laguna Estate on a separate matter.  During a search of the property, officers seized: 

  • 47 wraps of Class A drugs 
  • 2 wraps of a Class B Drug 
  • 30 tablets of a ‘Prescription Only’ Class C drug 
  • Plus 2 further pieces of Class B drug 

 

The defendants were bailed until 2 June when they were charged with the offences  above. They are due to appear in the Magistrates’ Court on Monday 5 June.




