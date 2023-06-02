UK National Arrested After Drugs Seizure
This morning, Drug Squad officers executed a search warrant at a property in the Moorish Castle Estate.
Officers had suspected that a UK national was dealing Class A and Class B drugs, especially to juveniles.
Approximately 5.5gms of cocaine and 130gms of cannabis resin were seized, most of which was individually wrapped. A set of weighing scales was also seized.
The man, 29, was arrested on suspicion of Possession of Class A and Class B Drugs and Possession with Intent to Supply Class A and B Drugs.
He was later released on Police bail.