Two Jailed for Vicious Robbery

Written by YGTV Team on 07 July 2023 .

Two local men have been jailed by the Supreme Court today after viciously assaulting and robbing a man on Boxing Day last year.

A statement from the RGP continued:

"Aaron SANTOS, 34, of Laguna Estate, pleaded guilty to Robbery and was sentenced to four years and eight months’ imprisonment.



"An 18-year-old man, who was a juvenile at the time of the incident and cannot be named for legal reasons, also pleaded guilty to Robbery and was sentenced to 16 months’ imprisonment.



"The court heard that at about 6:30am on 26 December 2022, the victim was walking south on Queensway when Santos and the juvenile approached him on a moped, dismounted and assaulted him.



"In this unprovoked and random attack, the two men punched and kicked the victim multiple times, leaving bruises and swelling all over the man’s body. The assault was so severe that a boot print was left on the victim’s face.



"During the assault, the juvenile shouted at the victim: “I’LL KILL YOU. I’LL KILL YOU HERE.”



"Santos then stole the victim’s mobile phone, before the two men left on a motorcycle. A member of the public recorded the attack, footage of which was shown in court.



"The victim made his way home following the robbery and his father bought him to New Mole House Police Station, where an ambulance was called and he was taken to St. Bernard’s Hospital.



"An extensive and thorough investigation was launched by the RGP’s Criminal Investigation Department, and the following day, both men were arrested on suspicion of Robbery."



