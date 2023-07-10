  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Chaima Slim Appeal

The Royal Gibraltar Police are aware that Monday 10 July is the 15th anniversary of the disappearance of Chaima Slim, the 19-year-old who  hasn’t been seen since she was walking into Spain at around midnight  on Thursday 10 July, 2008. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Chaima continues to be listed worldwide on INTERPOL’s Missing  Persons database and the case is regularly reviewed by the RGP. 

Unfortunately, no new information has been forthcoming during the past  year but the RGP continue to appeal to the public for information  regarding Chaima’s whereabouts. 

Anyone with any information relating to her disappearance or  whereabouts is asked to contact the RGP Duty Officer at Police  Headquarters on 200 72500 or report online at www.police.gi/reportonline

 

 

 

