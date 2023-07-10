Chaima Slim Appeal

Written by YGTV Team on 10 July 2023 .

The Royal Gibraltar Police are aware that Monday 10 July is the 15th anniversary of the disappearance of Chaima Slim, the 19-year-old who hasn’t been seen since she was walking into Spain at around midnight on Thursday 10 July, 2008.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Chaima continues to be listed worldwide on INTERPOL’s Missing Persons database and the case is regularly reviewed by the RGP.

Unfortunately, no new information has been forthcoming during the past year but the RGP continue to appeal to the public for information regarding Chaima’s whereabouts.

Anyone with any information relating to her disappearance or whereabouts is asked to contact the RGP Duty Officer at Police Headquarters on 200 72500 or report online at www.police.gi/reportonline