Two Charged with Fraud and Money Laundering Offences

Written by YGTV Team on 28 July 2023 .

A local man and woman will appear before the Magistrates’ Court today after being charged with fraud and money laundering offences.

Their arrest followed a ten-month-long investigation by detectives from the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Economic Crime Unit.

Darren Gonzalez, 28, a former police officer, of the Mid Harbour Estate, was arrested at his home at 10.15am yesterday morning (27 July) on suspicion of Fraud by False Representation.

At New Mole House Police Station, he was charged with sixteen counts of Fraud by False Representation.

His arrest followed allegations that between February 2020 and October 2022, he fraudulently obtained £230,000 from two UK citizens via online banking.

Kelly Anne Cooper, 23, of the Mid Harbour Estate, was arrested at her home at 10.15am yesterday morning (27 July).

At New Mole House Police Station, she was charged with one count of Money Laundering, Acquisition of Criminal Property.

Following the ECU’s investigation, it was discovered that she had allegedly received transfers into her bank account.

Gonzalez and Cooper were bailed out and will appear before the Magistrates’ Court this morning.