Drink Driver Sentenced - Banned for Nine Months

Written by YGTV Team on 01 August 2023 .

A local man has been fined £400 and has been banned from driving for nine months after pleading guilty to a drink driving offence.

Peter Vinales, 28, of Gardiners Road, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court today (1 August).

The court heard that at around 2:30pm on Sunday 17 July 2022, Vinales was seen riding his motorcycle in the Eliott Hotel Car Park, after drinking at the hotel’s bar.

A concerned member of the hotel staff contacted the RGP Control Room and officers were sent to the car park, where they found a visibly intoxicated Vinales two metres away from the motorcycle, which had a hot exhaust pipe.

He then failed a roadside breath test, blowing 112ug, more than three times the legal limit of 35ug.

He was arrested on suspicion of being In Charge of a Motor Vehicle in a Public Place Whilst Over the Specified Limit of Alcohol.

Later at New Mole House, he blew 82ug on the Evidential Breath Test Machine.

The hotel’s CCTV footage showed Vinales drinking in the hotel bar, before stumbling out of the exit into the car park.

The footage also showed him riding the motorcycle without a helmet.

An RGP spokesman said: “We’d like to thank the hotel staff for contacting us. Their phone call led to this man’s arrest and conviction.

“We would like to encourage members of the public to report drink or drug drivers to us. That way we can all help keep Gibraltar’s roads safe.”

If you suspect someone is driving under the influence of drink or drugs, call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in an emergency.