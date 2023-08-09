Suspended Sentence for Assault on Holidaymaker

Written by YGTV Team on 09 August 2023 .

A local man who put a tourist in hospital following a violent attack was given a suspended sentence in the Magistrates’ Court today.

Joe Collins, 32, of Bayside Road, pleaded guilty to one charge of Actual Bodily Harm. He received a two-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

The court heard that on Saturday 8 April this year, the victim and his wife, who were on holiday in Gibraltar, had been eating a meal at a restaurant in Ocean Village, when Collins began vaping at a nearby table.

The vape mist began drifting towards the victim and his wife, so the victim wafted the mist away with his hand, to which Collins replied: “Mate, we’re outside,” before continuing to vape.

Other customers also began to feel bothered by the vaping and questioned Collins as to his behaviour, at which point he became hostile and started swearing at them.

The victim’s wife then said: “I’ve got a son your age, would your mum or dad be proud of you?”

Collins then leapt from his table towards his victim, pushing him to the ground before repeatedly punching his face and head. Due to the victim being wedged in his chair, he was unable to move to defend himself, whilst Collins continued to hit him.

Members of the public and an off duty RGP officer intervened, whilst Collins tried to continue his attack. On police arrival, Collins was arrested on suspicion of Actual Bodily Harm.

The victim sustained a fractured nose, extensive bruising around his right eye and bruising to his head, shoulder and grazing to his left wrist. During the assault, the victim also lost his hearing aid.

Collins was also ordered by the court to pay £2,000 compensation to the victim, to cover the cost of his hearing aid and private medical treatment.