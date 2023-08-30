Man Charged With Rape

Written by YGTV Team on 30 August 2023 .

A local man has appeared in the Magistrates’ Court this morning charged with two counts of non-recent Rape.

Elton Glover, 46, was also charged with Putting People in Fear of Violence, Intimidation of Witnesses, Harassing Conduct, Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm and Common Assault.

He was arrested following a report from a woman.

The investigation was carried out by the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Domestic Abuse Team.

The case was adjourned until the end of September. Glover was given court bail with conditions.

If you are a victim of domestic abuse, or know anyone that is, you can contact the RGP’s Domestic Abuse Team in confidence on:

• DAT: 200 67001

• Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. • Mobile/WhatsApp: 54086014