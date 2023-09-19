Man Sentenced For Drink Driving On E-Scooter

Written by YGTV Team on 19 September 2023 .

A man has been fined £350 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for a period of 20 months – after pleading guilty to a drink driving offence on an E-Scooter.

Daniel Chandley, 27, of Bayside Road, who currently doesn’t have a driving licence of any kind, pleaded guilty to Driving with Alcohol Concentration Over Limit and was sentenced in the Magistrates’ Court this morning (19 September).

This is the second time a person has been sentenced for a drink driving offence on an E-Scooter in Gibraltar, following a similar incident last week.

The court heard that just after 9pm on National Day, Sunday 10 September, Response Team Officers were patrolling Rosia Road, when they spotted a green “Hoppy” E-Scooter, which had two people on it and was swerving from side to side.

Officers stopped the E-Scooter and the driver, Chandley, stumbled off it. Officers then smelt alcohol on his breath and saw that he was unsteady on his feet.

He was asked to do a roadside breath test and blew 88ug – the legal limit is 35ug.

