Man Jailed For Multiple Burglaries

Written by YGTV Team on .

A man has been jailed for over a year after pleading guilty to several burglaries at the Magistrates’ Court yesterday. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Ben Brown, 19, of Willis’s Road, admitted breaking into The Seawave,  Charlies Tavern, Flavours of India and The Lounge. 

He also pleaded guilty to an attempted burglary at Tienda de Reina (a  tobacco shop in Ocean Heights) and a separate charge of Going  Equipped for Stealing – after he was arrested and found in possession  of a chisel. 

The court heard that all of the offences took place between the 24 and  28 of September last month. 

In total, around £2,324 pounds was stolen from the five premises, whilst £2,210 of damage was caused during the incidents. 

In court yesterday (Thursday 5 October), Brown was sentenced to 30  weeks in prison for each of the burglaries at Seawave, Charlies and  Flavours of India and three days for the attempted burglary at Tienda de  Reina. 

Each of these sentences will run concurrently, meaning that his total  sentence for these crimes is 30 weeks. 

In addition, he received a 20-day sentence for the burglary at The  Lounge. He received no separate penalty for Going Equipped for  Stealing.

On 20 June of this year, he received a suspended sentence for  burglaries at The Lounge and the IPA Bar and Restaurant (International  Police Association), so this will now run consecutively. 

Therefore in total, he was sentenced to 50 weeks and 20 days at HMP  Windmill Hill.

