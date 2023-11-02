Three Men Arrested: One Serving Officer And Two Former Officers

Written by YGTV Team on 02 November 2023 .

The RGP have arrested one serving officer and two former officers. All three men have been bailed out until the New Year.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

As part of an ongoing police investigation, yesterday, a serving RGP officer, 34, was arrested on suspicion of Misconduct in Public Office, Attempting to Pervert the Course of Justice and in connection with Unauthorised Access to Computer Material.

As part of a separate investigation, a former RGP officer, 38, was also arrested on suspicion of Breach of the Official Secrets Act, Misconduct in Public Office, Unauthorised Access to Computer Material and Breach of the Data Protection Act.

Later yesterday afternoon, a second former officer, 36, was arrested on suspicion of Breach of the Official Secrets Act, Unauthorised Access to Computer Material, Attempting to Pervert the Course of Justice and Breach of the Data Protection Act.

All three men have been bailed out until the New Year.





