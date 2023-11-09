£3,200 Cocaine Seized - Local Man Charged

Written by YGTV Team on 09 November 2023 .

At about 4pm yesterday, detectives acted on information received and conducted a search at a property in the Laguna Estate where they seized approximately 53 grams of suspected Cocaine and 4 grams of Cannabis resin.

At the property, they arrested local man, Kevagn Lopez, aged 19.

After the search, the defendant was taken to New Mole House where he was charged with Possession with Intent to Supply a Controlled Class A Drug and Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug.

The total street value of the Cocaine is estimated at around £3200. Lopez was denied bail and appeared at the Magistrates’ Court this morning.