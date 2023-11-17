Local Man Pleads Guilty To Drug Offence

Written by YGTV Team on 17 November 2023 .

A local man has been sentenced to 40 weeks’ imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to a charge of being in Possession of a Class A Drug.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The Supreme Court heard that, on the evening of 13 August 2021, detectives from the RGP’s Drugs Squad, accompanied by an officer from HM Customs, were conducting a proactive anti-drugs operation in the area of Ocean Village.

At about 1130pm, they detained Ernest Ullger, 55, of South Barrack Road with a search of his pouch revealing multiple wrappers of a white powder which officers believed to be cocaine. This was later tested and confirmed to be cocaine, with a total weight of 14.3 grams and a street value of over £1,000.

In court this morning, the judge reduced a 45 week sentence by 10% due to the early guilty plea. This reduced Ullger’s sentence to 40 weeks.





