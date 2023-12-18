Woman Disqualified After Pleading Guilty to Drink Driving

A local woman has been fined £250 and disqualified from driving for 18 months after pleading guilty to a drink driving offence.

In the Magistrates’ Court this morning, Kylie Usquieri, 19, of the Mid Harbour Estate pleaded guilty to Driving with Alcohol Concentration over the Limit.

The court heard that, in the early hours of 22 June 2023, she crossed from Spain into Gibraltar on foot and then set off on her motorcycle which had been parked near the frontier. When she reached Glacis Road, her motorcycle collided with the kerb which caused her to fall off the machine.

When officers arrived, she was still in the road, but an ambulance was called and she was taken to St Bernard’s Hospital to be checked. As the officers had detected a strong smell of alcohol, she was asked to take a roadside test in which she blew 94ug. The limit is 35ug.

Whilst at the hospital, she gave a sample of blood which came back with a reading of 124mg/100ml. (The limit is 80mg.)

After being discharged from hospital, the defendant was bailed to appear at a later date when she was then charged for court.