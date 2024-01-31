  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Gibraltarian Resident Sentenced For Attempting To Assist Illegal Immigration Into Another State

Written by YGTV Team on .

A resident of Gibraltar was today sentenced to 270 hours of Community  Service for Attempting to Assist Illegal Immigration into another state. The sentence was reduced to 180 hours for an early guilty plea. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

In the evening of 18 October 2023, Salim Mabrouk, 46, was detained by RGP  officers on Western Beach along with a 30 year-old Algerian national. 

The 30 year-old had arrived in Gibraltar on a flight from UK on 17 October. The following day, he had tried to enter Spain through the land frontier but was refused  entry on the grounds of inadequate documentation. On the evening of 18 October,  he met with Mabrouk and together they walked to Western Beach, carrying the  visitor’s luggage. 

As they approached the razor wire fence, the two men were detected by GDP  officers who then alerted an RGP patrol who were in the area on other duties. The  RGP officers were able to apprehend the two Algerians while they were still  attempting to scale the fence with the various bags. 

Once at New Mole House, Mabrouk was interviewed by Special Branch officers and  arrested on suspicion of Assisting Illegal Immigration. 

The 30 year-old appeared in court on 20 October and was fined £250. He  immediately returned to UK.



