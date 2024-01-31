Gibraltarian Resident Sentenced For Attempting To Assist Illegal Immigration Into Another State

Written by YGTV Team on 31 January 2024 .

A resident of Gibraltar was today sentenced to 270 hours of Community Service for Attempting to Assist Illegal Immigration into another state. The sentence was reduced to 180 hours for an early guilty plea.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

In the evening of 18 October 2023, Salim Mabrouk, 46, was detained by RGP officers on Western Beach along with a 30 year-old Algerian national.

The 30 year-old had arrived in Gibraltar on a flight from UK on 17 October. The following day, he had tried to enter Spain through the land frontier but was refused entry on the grounds of inadequate documentation. On the evening of 18 October, he met with Mabrouk and together they walked to Western Beach, carrying the visitor’s luggage.

As they approached the razor wire fence, the two men were detected by GDP officers who then alerted an RGP patrol who were in the area on other duties. The RGP officers were able to apprehend the two Algerians while they were still attempting to scale the fence with the various bags.

Once at New Mole House, Mabrouk was interviewed by Special Branch officers and arrested on suspicion of Assisting Illegal Immigration.

The 30 year-old appeared in court on 20 October and was fined £250. He immediately returned to UK.





