Operation Emerald

Written by YGTV Team on 28 February 2024 .

Throughout today, RGP officers deployed across the Rock to tackle traffic issues, anti-social behaviour and outstanding warrants of arrest.

Nicknamed Operation Emerald, Phase One saw nine individuals arrested for outstanding fines, investigations and other Court matters. Officers arrested a number of individuals who, in total, had 90 outstanding warrants issued by the Courts.

Phase Two saw officers focus their attention on ‘Safer Roads’. During this phase, several drivers were stopped and spoken to regarding different motoring offences. In total, 22 individuals were issued Traffic Fixed Penalty Notices for offences such as using a mobile phone whilst driving, contravening traffic signs, speeding, having no MVT and for not wearing seatbelts. Of particular note was that, of the 22 persons stopped, 17 were dealt with for using their mobile phones whilst driving.

In Phase Three, officers deployed into the Glacis Estate to engage with members of the community. This was a confidence-building measure in which members of the community were encouraged to ask for officers’ help and guidance regarding the day-to-day matters that affect them.

An RGP spokesman said:

“Throughout the day, we had the active support of our community and we were grateful to everyone with whom we came into contact.

“We encourage members of our community to report offences and any concerns of anti-social behaviour via our website: https://www.police.gi/.”