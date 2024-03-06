  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Man Remanded After Stealing E-Scooters

A statement from the RGP follows below:

A Brazilian man was remanded at HM Prison Windmill Hill this morning after pleading guilty to stealing several E-Scooters. 

Pedro Alfonso GARCIA DOS SANTOS, 23, resident in La Linea, was arrested just  after 10.30pm last night by Response Team officers. 

The Magistrates’ Court heard that just after 5pm yesterday (5 March), GARCIA DOS  SANTOS stole an E-Scooter from outside Saint Bernard’s Hospital. 

He then returned around 30 minutes later and stole a second E-Scooter.  

At around 8.40pm, another E-Scooter was stolen from the area of Café Fresco in  Ocean Village, but the defendant pleaded not guilty to this charge. 

Then, at around 10pm, he returned to the hospital and whilst attempting to steal another E-Scooter, he was challenged by security guards who detained him and  called the RGP. 

When searched, he was found to be carrying a pair of bolt cutters, so he was further  arrested on suspicion of Going Equipped for Stealing.  

In court, he pleaded guilty to two counts of Theft of an E-Scooter, one count of  Attempted Theft of an E-Scooter and one count of Going Equipped for Stealing.  

In a separate case dating from November 2022, which was dealt with at the same  time, GARCIA DOS SANTOS pleaded guilty to Theft, Possession of a Controlled  Class B Drug and Absconding.  

Officers stopped the defendant on Winston Churchill Avenue in the early hours of the  morning as he was riding a bicycle, which they believed to be stolen. After being  arrested, he was also found to have a small piece of cannabis resin on him. 

GARCIA DOS SANTOS was remanded in prison until next Wednesday 13 March.



