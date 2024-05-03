Forged Passport - Chinese National Sentenced

Written by YGTV Team on 03 May 2024 .

A Chinese national, Jian Lin, 36, has appeared before the Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to charges of being a Non-Gibraltarian found in Gibraltar without a Valid Permit or Certificate and for being in Possession of a Forged Passport.

The court heard that, at around 11:30 yesterday, RGP Special Branch officers, accompanied by a Border and Coastguards officer were on duty at Gibraltar Airport where they checked Lin’s documents and found that his Chinese passport contained a UK visa vignette. Enquiries revealed that he had only booked the flight to London Gatwick the day before.

When asked for proof of funds to support his visit to UK, Lin could only show 100 Euros in cash. As he had no bank cards in his possession, and, after discussion with airport staff, he was then denied access to the aircraft.

Enquiries were then conducted with Border Force UK officials who confirmed that the UK visa vignette was a forgery and had not been issued by them.

Lin was subsequently arrested and taken to New Mole House where he was interviewed under caution with the assistance of a Chinese interpreter.

In court today, Lin was sentenced to six weeks in prison for the Forged Passport which was reduced to four weeks for an early guilty plea. There was no separate penalty for being in Gibraltar with no Permit or Certificate but he will be subject to a detention and removal order until he is deported.