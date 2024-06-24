HM Customs Seize Approximately 53.5 Grams Of Cocaine

Written by YGTV Team on 24 June 2024 .

Following a successful Enforcement operation initiated at the Land Frontier by Officers of the Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team of HM Customs Gibraltar, a 43-year-old local man was arrested and approximately 53.5 grams of a preparation containing cocaine was seized.

A statement from HM Customs follows below:

On Wednesday 19th June 2024, at around 14.45 Hrs. FAS Team Officers deployed at Four Corners Examination Station and acting on intelligence, identified a locally registered black moped as it entered Gibraltar through the Green Vehicular Channel. The Officers initiated a surveillance operation to monitor its movements.

During the course of the surveillance in the Upper Town area, the Officers were satisfied that there were reasonable grounds to suspect that the driver of the moped might be carrying a controlled substance. The Officers identified themselves as Customs Officers and initiated a ‘Stop & Search’ intervention on the person and moped. During the preliminary questioning and in response to specific questions put to him, the individual admitted that he had drugs on his person and handed over a wrapper containing a white powdered substance, suspected to be cocaine.

The Officers immediately cautioned and arrested the individual on suspicion of possession, importation, and possession with the intent to supply a Class A drug.

The individual was then escorted to HMC FAST’s HQ where the Officers conducted a search on his person and moped with negative results. The white substance seized was weighed in the individual’s presence and found to be approximately 53.5 grams.

Additionally, the individual’s mobile phone was seized as part of the investigation. A search warrant was subsequently authorized and executed at a local residential address but nothing further of evidential value was found. The full amount of the cocaine seized has an approximate street value of £3180.

Following the search, the local man was conveyed to New Mole House Police Station, where he was processed and interviewed under caution. He was subsequently released on Police bail whilst the investigation continues.

This is the second significant seizure of cocaine effected by the Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team of HM Customs in less than a week. The drugs were clearly intended for local consumption and its seizure will no doubt have an impact on the organized criminal group that is behind this importation. This, no doubt, will have the desired effect of depriving the responsible drugs dealers of the proceeds of sale, disrupting the supply chain and contributing in the protection of the local community.

The Collector of Customs would once again like to commend his own officers for their hard work, determination and dedication to safeguarding the community against the importation and effects of narcotics.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, said: “I would like to thank all the officers involved for ensuring Gibraltar continues to clamp down on this illicit activity. Class A Drugs are a curse and Customs are the front line in beating back availability of them. I congratulate all those involved.”





