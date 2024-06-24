  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

HM Customs Seize Approximately 53.5 Grams Of Cocaine

Written by YGTV Team on .

Following a successful Enforcement operation initiated at the Land Frontier by Officers of the Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team of HM Customs Gibraltar, a 43-year-old local man was arrested and approximately 53.5 grams of a preparation containing cocaine was seized.  

A statement from HM Customs follows below:

On Wednesday 19th June 2024, at around 14.45 Hrs. FAS Team Officers deployed at  Four Corners Examination Station and acting on intelligence, identified a locally  registered black moped as it entered Gibraltar through the Green Vehicular Channel. The  Officers initiated a surveillance operation to monitor its movements.  

During the course of the surveillance in the Upper Town area, the Officers were satisfied  that there were reasonable grounds to suspect that the driver of the moped might be  carrying a controlled substance. The Officers identified themselves as Customs Officers  and initiated a ‘Stop & Search’ intervention on the person and moped. During the  preliminary questioning and in response to specific questions put to him, the individual  admitted that he had drugs on his person and handed over a wrapper containing a white  powdered substance, suspected to be cocaine. 

The Officers immediately cautioned and arrested the individual on suspicion of  possession, importation, and possession with the intent to supply a Class A drug. 

The individual was then escorted to HMC FAST’s HQ where the Officers conducted a  search on his person and moped with negative results. The white substance seized was  weighed in the individual’s presence and found to be approximately 53.5 grams.  

Additionally, the individual’s mobile phone was seized as part of the investigation. A  search warrant was subsequently authorized and executed at a local residential address  but nothing further of evidential value was found. The full amount of the cocaine seized  has an approximate street value of £3180.  

Following the search, the local man was conveyed to New Mole House Police Station,  where he was processed and interviewed under caution. He was subsequently released on  Police bail whilst the investigation continues.  

This is the second significant seizure of cocaine effected by the Flexible Anti-Smuggling  Team of HM Customs in less than a week. The drugs were clearly intended for local  consumption and its seizure will no doubt have an impact on the organized criminal group  that is behind this importation. This, no doubt, will have the desired effect of depriving the  responsible drugs dealers of the proceeds of sale, disrupting the supply chain and  contributing in the protection of the local community.  

The Collector of Customs would once again like to commend his own officers for their  hard work, determination and dedication to safeguarding the community against the  importation and effects of narcotics. 

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, said: “I would like to thank all the officers  involved for ensuring Gibraltar continues to clamp down on this illicit activity. Class A Drugs are a  curse and Customs are the front line in beating back availability of them. I congratulate all those  involved.”



