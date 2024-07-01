RGP Officers Receive Commendations Following Balban Conviction

Written by YGTV Team on 01 July 2024 .

Three RGP officers received commendations from the Commissioner of Police this morning for their excellent work in a recent case.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Schembri, Detective Inspector James Rodriguez and Detective Sergeant Jonathan Goodson were praised for their efforts over several years in bringing former NatWest employee Gillian Balban to justice.

Earlier this year, a jury decided she was responsible for covering up a £2 million hole in the bank’s cash reserves and accumulating IOU slips between 2011 and 2017.

The former Senior Bank Manager received a seven and a half year prison sentence following a trial in the Supreme Court – Gibraltar's longest jury trial in 20 years.

Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger, said: “These commendations recognise the officers’ excellent work in what was a very complex fraud investigation over several years. This is an example of some of the specialised policing that is often unseen by members of the public. The officers’ dedication to this case was critical in helping to secure a custodial sentence.”

Picture Caption: (L to R) Assistant Commissioner of Police Cathal Yeats, Detective Sergeant Jonathan Goodson, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Schembri, Detective Inspector James Rodriguez, Detective Chief Inspector Thomas Tunbridge and Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger.