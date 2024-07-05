Local Swimmer Claims Victory In Swimming Event

Written by YGTV Team on 05 July 2024 .

Private (Pte) Jordan Gonzalez, a Reserve from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Corps of Drums, was ecstatic when he realised he had claimed an impressive victory in the Inter Service Championships 100m backstroke event in an incredible 57.9 seconds.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

This extraordinary performance, which took place yesterday, Thursday 4 July, in Aldershot, not only secured a gold medal for Pte Gonzalez, but also set a new inter-service record, beating the previous record of 58.3. Showcasing his outstanding dedication to the sport.

In addition to this, he also played a pivotal role in the team’s victory in the 4 x 50m medley relay, where they also took home a gold medal.

Pte Jordan Gonzalez, who does 8 sessions a week in the pool, has previously taken part in international competitions including the Commonwealth Games on three occasions where he had the opportunity to travel to Glasgow, Australia and Birmingham, participating in the 50m and 100m backstroke.

Serving in the Reserves, Pte Gonzales is another great example of people who can enjoy a career of sport whilst serving in the RG.

Lieutenant Colonel Matt Moore, Commanding Officer of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, expressed his pride in Pte Gonzalez’s accomplishments during the Inter-Service Championships and highlighted that being in the Regiment is not just about being a soldier, it also provides various opportunities to enhance continuous learning and development to all soldiers, both Regulars, and Reserves.





