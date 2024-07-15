Local Man Charged With Rape

Written by YGTV Team on 15 July 2024 .

A local man has been remanded in prison today after he was charged with Rape by RGP detectives.

Stuart Harrison, 35, of Sir William Jackson Grove, was arrested following the allegation last Friday.

Following an investigation by the RGP’s Public Protection Unit, he was charged with one count of Rape on Friday evening.

He spent the weekend at New Mole House before appearing in the Magistrates’ Court today.

Harrison will next appear before the Supreme Court on Wednesday 4 September.