Two Arrested For Multiple Offences

Written by YGTV Team on 23 August 2024 .

A local man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of multiple offences following a routine traffic stop by RGP Response Team officers yesterday afternoon.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

At around 4.30pm, officers were patrolling Queensway when they spotted a man driving a car who had outstanding warrants.

After police stopped the vehicle, the man, 33, was arrested and was then found to have suspected cannabis on him – for which he was arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug.

On arrival at New Mole House Police Station, he was tested for drugs and gave a positive reading for Cocaine and Cannabis – and was further arrested on suspicion of Driving when under the Influence of Drugs.

Later that evening, following a search warrant at the man’s home, a number of items were seized by officers, including two imitation firearms, ammunition, various drugs and a large sword.

As a result, he was further arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Controlled Class C Drug, Possession with Intent to Supply a Controlled Class C Drug, two counts of Possession of a Prohibited Import, Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug, Possession with Intent to Supply a Controlled Class B Drug, Possession of Ammunition without a Certificate and two counts of Possession of Firearms without a Certificate.

At New Mole House Police Station, the man damaged police property and was further arrested on suspicion of Disorderly Conduct in a Police Station and Destroying or Damaging Property.

In relation to the same incident, a local woman, 38, was arrested for five outstanding warrants of arrest and on suspicion of two counts of Possession of a Prohibited Import, Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug, Possession of a Controlled Class C Drug, Possession with Intent to Supply a Controlled Class B Drug, Possession with Intent to Supply a Controlled Class C Drug and three counts of Possession of Ammunition without a Certificate.

Following the incident, a young child was taken into care and both the man and woman were further arrested on suspicion of Cruelty to Young Persons.

An investigation continues.





