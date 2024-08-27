Arrest In The Moorish Castle Estate

Written by YGTV Team on 27 August 2024 .

Last week a local man was arrested on suspicion of Damaging Property following an incident in the Moorish Castle Estate.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

At around 3pm, the RGP Control Room received numerous calls of vehicles being damaged by a person in the estate.

On police arrival, the suspect barricaded himself within a residence.

Royal Gibraltar Police and Gibraltar Defence Police armed officers were dispatched, along with the RGP’s Public Safety Unit (PSU). Gibraltar Ambulance Service was also in attendance as the man was reported to have injuries.

Just before 6pm, the man, 33, was convinced to leave his property and was arrested. He was treated for injuries in hospital before being taken to New Mole House Police Station.

The man remains in police custody and an investigation is ongoing.





