Serving RGP Officer Arrested On Suspicion Of Attempted Rape

Written by YGTV Team on 30 August 2024 .

A serving RGP officer was arrested on suspicion of Sexual Assault, Attempted Rape and Misconduct in Public Office yesterday afternoon.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The 32-year-old officer was arrested just after 2pm yesterday by detectives from the force’s Professional Standards Department following an allegation made to them this week.

The alleged victim is a serving police officer and the incident is alleged to have taken place at New Mole House Police Station.

He was bailed last night with conditions whilst an investigation by the Professional Standards Department continues. The officer has also been interdicted.





