Numerous Arrests Over Weekend, Including Two On Suspicion of Rape

Written by YGTV Team on 02 September 2024 .

The RGP made numerous arrests over the weekend. Among those arrested were two people arrested on suspicion of rape.

Juvenile arrested on suspicion of Rape

A 16 year old male juvenile resident in Gibraltar has been arrested on suspicion of Rape.

The arrest follows an extensive investigation by RGP detectives during the course of this past weekend, after uniformed patrol officers received a report from the victim during the early hours of Saturday 31st August 2024 in the area of the city-centre.

Once initial victim safeguarding measures had been completed, the investigation was taken over by detectives from the Crime & Protective Services Division, supported by Crime Scene Investigators. Enquiries over the course of the weekend culminated with the arrest yesterday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.



Man arrested in connection with a Rape investigation



A 49 year old local man has been arrested on suspicion of Rape, Grievous Bodily Harm and Wounding with Intent.

The arrest follows a report received from a local woman yesterday afternoon (Sunday 31 Aug), as a result of which Response Team officers provided the victim with safeguarding support and referral for medical treatment, whilst detectives and crime scene investigators took over the investigation.

Late yesterday evening, detectives executed a search warrant at a local residence and arrested the 49 year old man, who remains in police custody whilst the investigation is ongoing.



Two men arrested on suspicion of Attempted Burglary

The RGP also made two arrests on suspicion of Attempted Burglary.

A 21 year old local man and a 25 year old British national have been arrested on suspicion of Attempted Burglary.

The arrests came about after uniformed Response Team officers on patrol during the early hours of Saturday 31st March 2024, responded to a call from a member of the public who had witnessed the two males attempting to force entry into premises on Devil’s Tower Road.

The individuals were conveyed to New Mole House where they were later interviewed and bailed pending further investigation.